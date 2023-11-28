Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Italy

Tremezzina
68
Bordighera
56
Sirmione
47
Lonato del Garda
46
Salo
42
Arzachena
39
Peschiera del Garda
35
Milan
34
Show more
3 276 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bari, Italy
3 room apartment
Bari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Elegant Seafront Apartment in Old Bari - Third Floor with Elevator.   A rare opportuni…
€1,15M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Controguerra, Italy
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 100 m²
Building lot in a panoramic position. Surface area 1,100 m2 for a maximum volume of 1,650 m3
€100,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 500 m²
In a secluded and panoramic place, a group of homes including: a farmhouse renovated in the …
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Farmhouse to renovate (wooden roof recently rebuilt in 2023) of good volume with accessory. …
€175,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In Manerba del Garda, in the characteristic village of Gardoncino, we propose an elegant two…
€245,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Territorio Val d Adige, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Territorio Val d Adige, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in a quiet and well connected area, this could be your c…
€548,830
Leave a request
9 room house in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
9 room house
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 9 000 m²
Imagine the house of your dreams...inside a private park of 9,000 square meters, a bucolic a…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in the context of r…
€285,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
In Moniga del Garda, in a convenient location close to the centre, the lake and all services…
€389,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Milan, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Milan, Italy
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 12
Area 6 000 m²
€5,00M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Milan, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
€4,80M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,60M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso in Sommavilla, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
€560,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
In the exclusive context of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the timeless beauty of Lake Ga…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
In the renowned location of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda embr…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
In the prestigious setting of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda me…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina in Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
On the hills of Garda, Ai Beati, a jewel between the lake and the sky, stands this villa. Ac…
€2,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Lecce, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lecce, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina in Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Located in the coveted hills of Garda, Ai Beati, and only 5 minutes from the dynamic city ce…
€2,50M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
Leave a request

Property types in Italy

apartments
houses

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir