Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Italy
Tremezzina
68
Bordighera
56
Sirmione
47
Lonato del Garda
46
Salo
42
Arzachena
39
Peschiera del Garda
35
Milan
34
Alassio
32
Comunita della Vallagarina
21
Arona
20
Apulia
19
Florence
17
Emilia-Romagna
16
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
15
Anzio
13
Tortoreto
13
Calabria
12
Lecco
12
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
11
Show more
Show less
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
8
4
350 m²
5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Bari, Italy
4
2
160 m²
3/3
Elegant Seafront Apartment in Old Bari - Third Floor with Elevator. A rare opportuni…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
5
75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Terni, Italy
1 100 m²
Building lot in a panoramic position. Surface area 1,100 m2 for a maximum volume of 1,650 m3
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
18
500 m²
In a secluded and panoramic place, a group of homes including: a farmhouse renovated in the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Terni, Italy
10
400 m²
Farmhouse to renovate (wooden roof recently rebuilt in 2023) of good volume with accessory. …
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
2
2
85 m²
In Manerba del Garda, in the characteristic village of Gardoncino, we propose an elegant two…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Territorio Val d Adige, Italy
3
2
102 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in a quiet and well connected area, this could be your c…
€548,830
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
10
9 000 m²
Imagine the house of your dreams...inside a private park of 9,000 square meters, a bucolic a…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3
1
95 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in the context of r…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
10
5
609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3
1
90 m²
In Moniga del Garda, in a convenient location close to the centre, the lake and all services…
€389,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
4
3
197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Milan, Italy
50
12
6 000 m²
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
5
3
285 m²
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
150 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
130 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
5
2
130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
54
14
1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
5
4
315 m²
In the exclusive context of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the timeless beauty of Lake Ga…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
4
3
305 m²
In the renowned location of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda embr…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
4
4
355 m²
In the prestigious setting of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda me…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
31
33
2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
2
160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
6
4
320 m²
On the hills of Garda, Ai Beati, a jewel between the lake and the sky, stands this villa. Ac…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8
2
200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Lecce, Italy
19
11
1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
6
4
450 m²
Located in the coveted hills of Garda, Ai Beati, and only 5 minutes from the dynamic city ce…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
3
203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
