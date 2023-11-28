Villas for sale in Como, Italy

UAE
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Guanzate, Italy
10
700 m²
The Villa located in the municipality of Guanzate (CO) within the residential complex called…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Valsolda, Italy
5
5
253 m²
A few minutes from the city of Lugano and the center of Porlezza and Menaggio, we find this …
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cernobbio, Italy
10
4
249 m²
Cernobbio, locality Rovenna.. Modern villa in a quiet and sunny position, surrounded by a fa…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Brunate, Italy
11
7
600 m²
Lakefront..in a magnificent position just a few minutes from the center of Como...Wonderful …
€7,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Menaggio, Italy
7
2
330 m²
A few steps from the lake...in Menaggio, a large villa with independent semi-detached struct…
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cernobbio, Italy
5
2
380 m²
Cernobbio is one of the places known all over the world especially for Villa D'Este and is v…
€3,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Plesio, Italy
12
4
400 m²
The villa is located a few minutes from the center of Menaggio, and is on one level as well …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Valsolda, Italy
7
3
250 m²
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Tremezzina, Italy
5
4
260 m²
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
€970,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Tremezzina, Italy
10
4
360 m²
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Montano Lucino, Italy
7
2
320 m²
A few minutes from Como and Switzerland, in a quiet residential area .. We offer this magnif…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Menaggio, Italy
10
4
150 m²
Boasting far reaching lake views to write home about, this modern 4 bed villa provides the p…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cernobbio, Italy
5
2
380 m²
Cernobbio is one of the places known all over the world especially for Villa D'Este and is v…
€3,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Menaggio, Italy
10
2
200 m²
Come back with us into the 1700s in this charming renovated historical property located in a…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Domaso, Italy
4
1
95 m²
We offer a single house free on three sides, completely rebuilt and finely restored, located…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Faggeto Lario, Italy
16
7
500 m²
Villa Giusy has an area of 500 square meters distributed over three floors and has 5 bedroom…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Stazzona, Italy
9
3
230 m²
On the first hill, about 4 km from the lake, in the characteristic historic center of the to…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Piscina
Pianello del Lario, Italy
10
3
500 m²
In a fantastic position with a panoramic view of the lake, a SINGLE VILLA is under construct…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Campione d Italia, Italy
18
7
540 m²
The Villa Piazzora was built in an area of Campione d'Italia very private and quiet, easily …
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Como, Italy
6
750 m²
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
€11,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Como, Italy
4
246 m²
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
€496,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool
Cernobbio, Italy
5
300 m²
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Laglio, Italy
6
500 m²
MV-221122-1. Вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро в ЛальоИдеально расположенный дом с 5 спал…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6
868 m²
VB-11108. Вилла Розалина в КомоВилла Розалина в Комо на первой линии озера. Вас также может…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa with swimming pool
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Como, Italy
6
750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
€12,50M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool
Cernobbio, Italy
5
300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4
280 m²
VB-10082. Живите роскошно! Вилла в элитном комплексе в КомоВзгляните на нечто новое! Вилла в…
€1,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
5
260 m²
VB-10093CB. Вилла с видом в МенаджоОтдельностоящая вилла на озере Комо с панорамным видом. Р…
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
5
180 m²
VB-10097. Вилла на холмах МенаджоВилла расположена в тихом месте с удобным доступом к инфрас…
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
