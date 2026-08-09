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Villas for sale in Como, Italy

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Tremezzina
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San Siro
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Faggeto Lario
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65 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строите…
$581,411
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Laglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Laglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
MV-221122-1. Вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро в ЛальоИдеально расположенный дом с 5 спал…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Tr-143. Озеро Комо Вилла” Анна” в Тремеццина, г.MezzegraMezzegra Villa” Anna”: Прекрасная…
$3,40M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Argegno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 890 m²
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LUI-158. Классическая вилла на озере Комо на первой линии.Площадь основной виллы около 1000 …
$7,97M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
PL-PR_P10. Каменный дом в сердце города КомоЭксклюзивный каменный дом, построенный в XVII ве…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LUI-180b. Красивая вилла на КомоТремеццина (5 минут от Менаджо и 30 минут от Черноббио) ВИ…
$2,81M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
PL-PR_V19. Роскошные виллы нового строительства в ЧерноббиоНовый жилой комплекс класса "люкс…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
GR-Pb-32. Озеро Комо Вилла в Faggeto LarioВилла с незабываемым видом на озеро в Faggeto La…
$2,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 300 m²
MV-INT-19847. Престижная историческая дворянская вилла недалеко от города КомоПрестижная ист…
$7,62M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
ID - 11032. VB- Панорамный таунхаус в КомоПанорамный таунхаус в городе Комо с видом на озеро…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bellagio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bellagio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 370 m²
LUI-162. Вилла на озере Комо с прекрасным видом на озеро и горы.Вилла на озере Комо с прекра…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
MV-1901. We offer for sale an exclusive private villa with panoramic, magnificent and unique…
$2,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
MV-1609-2. Magnificent historical villa in Blevio.Magnificent historical villa in Blevio. Ar…
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
MV-1609-3. Amazing waterfront villa with swimming pool and marina, surrounded by flowering g…
$10,55M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
$4,57M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lemna, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lemna, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
MV-270221. Роскошный дом с дизайнерским ремонтом на озере КомоРоскошный дом с дизайнерским р…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 520 m²
LUI-313. Красивая вилла в Чернобио.ВИЛЛА 520m² с 5 спальнями + спальня прислуги САД около 10…
$5,63M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with commercial potential and a view of Lake Komo5 minutes from Menagio we o…
$748,690
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Griante, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Griante and Cadenabbia are two tiny, picturesque Italian villages overlooking Como lake whic…
$4,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
$12,89M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 620 m²
LUI-234. Стильная вилла на озере Комо на первой линииЭта вилла, спроектированная в середине …
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
LUI-154. Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро.Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро. Площадь …
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
MV-1609-1. Charming country villa with stables and a large park. Area of 700 sq.m. The plot …
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pianello del Lario, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Al1. Новая роскошная вилла на первой линии озераПианелло дел Ларио: отдельно стоящая Вилл…
$3,16M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$14,65M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Pretty independent villa located in Menaggio, more precisely in the Loveno hamlet, in a pano…
$689,762
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Properties features in Como, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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