Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Italy

сommercial property
264
hotels
66
manufacture buildings
7
warehouses
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property for sale near Florence. Unlimited license for large and small hunting a…
€10,00M
Leave a request
Investment 10 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
€500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir