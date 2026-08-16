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Villas for sale in Arona, Italy

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 516 m²
FP-T541. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Ароне, с эксклюзивным и прекрасным видом…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
$3,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 113 m²
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
$1,41M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
$3,40M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
FP-211017. Вилла в городе Арона. Озеро Маджоре. ИталияВсего в нескольких километрах от центр…
$1,35M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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