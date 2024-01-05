Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Verbania, Italy

87 properties total found
Villa 18 rooms with road, with optic fiber in Verbania, Italy
Villa 18 rooms with road, with optic fiber
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 290 m²
We're delighted to introduce you to this truly extraordinary property in the elegant area of…
€3,80M
Villa 5 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
VB-20161. Историческая вилла в Палланца  Великолепная резиденция, расположенная прямо на бе…
€6,80M
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 650 m²
VB-061119-4. Прекрасная вилла со спа, в идеальном состоянии в элитной зоне Паланца, Вербания…
€3,50M
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 1 150 m²
VB-111119-2. Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию…
€4,40M
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-111119-3. Роскошный дом с эксклюзивным видом на Озеро МаджореВилла Verbena - это роскошна…
€5,00M
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 720 m²
PL-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 720 кв.м. Участок…
€1,60M
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 540 m²
PL-171019-1. Прекрасная классическая вилла в Вербании в элитной зонеПрекрасная классическая …
€1,30M
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
FP-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 450 кв.м. Участок…
€2,90M
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
PL-PR-V24. Красивая уютная вилла большого размера, в нескольких минутах езды от озера Маджор…
€900,000
Villa 5 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
FP-T447. Дом расположен в центре городка ЛевоВ Лево, на холме Стрезы, рустико новой постройк…
€390,000
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
FP-T384. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореПродается современная вилла Ве…
€1,98M
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
FP-RIF0075. Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореОриентация : Юг  Вид на : Визави Внутренний дво…
€450,000
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 300 m²
FP-0116. Окруженная очаровательным садом виллаВ Вербании Палланца, в нескольких шагах от цен…
€2,90M
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 216 m²
FP-T380. Вилла в центре ПалланцаВилла построенная в конце 50 годов в центре Палланца, Вербан…
€585,000
Villa 5 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
FP-T631. На холме Стрезы в резиденциальной зоне вилла с садомНа холме Стрезы в резиденциальн…
€500,000
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
FP-T716. Двухэтажная вилла в нескольких километрах от СтрезыВ нескольких километрах от Стрез…
€500,000
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
FP-T816. Вилла с бассейном на первом холме СтрезыВилла с бассейном на первом холме Стрезы в …
€650,000
Villa 5 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 361 m²
FP-T708. Современная вилла с частным садом 2000 м2На первом холме Стрезы, всего в 1 км от це…
€1,20M
Villa 5 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 422 m²
FP-T702. Вилла с чудесным видом на озеро МаджореВилла с чудесным видом на озеро, построенная…
€500,000
Villa 5 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 237 m²
FP-T632. Отреставрированная вилла на первом холме СтрезыНедавно отреставрированная вилла на …
€1,20M
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 214 m²
FP-T641. На холме Стреза, в Бризино, частный дом с садом около 798 кв.м.На холме Стреза, в Б…
€390,000
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 490 m²
FP-T978. Вилла на продажу в городе СтрезаВилла на продажу в Стрезе, с уникальным и панорамны…
€1,90M
Villa 3 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 194 m²
FP-T636. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме в Стрезе в посёлке Сомера…
€320,000
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 770 m²
PL-PR-P11. Вилла с гостевым домомИсторическая вилла с гостевым домом и земельным участком, п…
€3,60M
Villa 4 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
FP-t402. В Вербании элегантный пентхауз с холлом и соляриемВ Вербании элегантный пентхауз с …
€640,000
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
ABI-005I. Шикарная вилла в стиле либерти с великолепным видом на озеро Маджоре Шикарная вилл…
€7,00M
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 670 m²
Sir-250515 . Историческая вилла на берегу Озера МаджореОписание: Историческая вилла, построе…
€6,50M
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
VB-Vgr7-1. Историческая вилла в Стрезе на озере МаджореВилла была построена в начале XIX век…
€1,80M
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
VB-VM3. Вилла в центре города СтрезаВилла была построена в начале XX века, под руководством …
€1,90M
Villa 6 rooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-VMa1. Роскошная вилла в Стрезе на озере МаджореВила состоит из 3 этажей и имеет площадь 3…
€1,65M
Properties features in Verbania, Italy

