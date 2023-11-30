Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Giulianova
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Giulianova, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 200 m²
EC-77. Старинная Вилла в г. Джулиянова Предлагаемая недвижимость находится в городе Джулиян…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу часть виллы (таунхаус дуплекс)В самом престижном районе города Дж…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir