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Villas for sale in Comunita montana della Valle Sabbia, Italy

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5 properties total found
Villa in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
Area 1 311 m²
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
$1,65M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
$1,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
$558,379
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
$1,17M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
In Roè Volciano, nearby Salò, this fabulous property is immersed in an enchanting private ga…
$2,17M
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