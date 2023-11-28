Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Italy

112 properties total found
Plot of land in Italy
Plot of land
Italy
Area 50 000 m²
On sale is an investment project in Lombardy for the sale of a prestigious residential compl…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Plot of land
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
In the locality of Mezzane, a beautiful hillside hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, we propose …
€200,000
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 1 800 m²
Building plot on level ground, already urbanised and fenced, with prearranged driveway and p…
€235,000
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 320 000 m²
Land of 32.00 hectares in gentle and medium hills with multiple exposures and mostly arable …
Price on request
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 1 300 m²
The land is situated in a privileged location, just a few steps away from Lake Garda, nestle…
€180,000
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 1 075 m²
In the heart of Valtenesi, in the locality Paradiso in San Felice del Benaco, is this beauti…
€350,000
Plot of land in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
In a strategic position convenient to the centre, the lake and the escape routes, Garda Haus…
€500,000
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 220 000 m²
Land of 22.00 hectares on medium hills with south-west exposure. Largely arable land, pastur…
Price on request
Plot of land in Macerata, Italy
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
€50,000
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 930 000 m²
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Price on request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 130 000 m²
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Price on request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 55 000 m²
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Price on request
Plot of land in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Plot of land
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 531 m²
In the area of Valpolicella Classico, Refined Farmhouse recently renovated with swimming poo…
€5,20M
Plot of land in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Plot of land
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Area 870 000 m²
Land of 87.00 hectares with vineyard, olive grove with different houses and a sea view villa
Price on request
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 430 000 m²
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 53 500 m²
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 400 000 m²
Arable land typically hilly course sweet to 40.00 acres in a beautiful location overlooking …
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 140 000 m²
Land of 14.00 acres arable hill with several farmhouses to renovate Exposure northeast Servi…
Price on request
Plot of land in Rocca San Casciano, Italy
Plot of land
Rocca San Casciano, Italy
Area 2 600 000 m²
Company of 260.00 hectares of which 48.00 arable hectares. 180.00 hectares of woodland, the …
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 4 000 000 m²
Farm of about 400 hectares with 20 hectares of vineyards. On the property there are several …
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 510 000 m²
51.00 acres of arable land throughout with hints of woods north-south exposure Typically hil…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 270 000 m²
Irrigated land flat as a single body of 27.00 acres with several farmhouses to renovate Grea…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 180 000 m²
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 450 000 m²
45.00 hectares of land in hilly typically good exposure (with or without house) in favor of …
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 200 000 m²
Land 20.00 hectares of which approximately 15 are arable land, the rest is scrubland and unc…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 400 000 m²
Land of more than 40.00 hectares in gentle hills, about half of which are arable land (viney…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 70 000 m²
Tartufigenous land of about 7.0 hectares 7 km from Ascoli Piceno enchanting position
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 300 000 m²
Land of about 30.00 hectares of which about 16.00 arable land the rest of woodland and pastu…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 120 000 m²
Land of about 12.00 hectares in sweet and medium hill with north and north-west exposure App…
Price on request
