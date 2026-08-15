Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Italy

;
140 properties total found
Plot of land in Unione dei comuni Valle del Savio, Italy
Plot of land
Unione dei comuni Valle del Savio, Italy
Area 2 800 000 m²
Land of over 280,00 hectares, closed gate farm with private road and equipment (agricultural…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 500 000 m²
Land of 50.00 hectares in one body of which 30.00 flat and 20.00 in medium and gentle hills.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 53 500 m²
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 400 000 m²
Land of 40.00 hectares of which 15.00 hectares of arable land, the remaining woodland, scrub…
$255,777
Leave a request
Plot of land in Massa Fermana, Italy
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
Area 195 000 m²
Typically hilly terrain largely cultivated (arable land) with 5.0 hectares of scrub and wood…
$232,525
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 130 000 m²
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Moltrasio, Italy
Plot of land
Moltrasio, Italy
An exclusive plot of land in Moltrasio, approximately 1,700 m², with a rare and fully approv…
$3,13M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 20 000 m²
Land of 2.0 hectares on a hilly forest
$9,214
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 120 000 m²
Land tourist accommodation in a natural oasis of 12 hectares in nice quiet area and ideal ov…
$465,049
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 60 000 m²
Land of 6.0 hectares with good exposure easy access (adjacent road) option habitable farmhou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 220 000 m²
22.00 acres of land adjacent to the main road into two parts by 16.00 and 6,00 hectares, of …
$116,262
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 70 000 m²
Land of 7.0 hectares in the hill Great access (possibility of accessory farm and house to re…
$127,889
Leave a request
Plot of land in Montefortino, Italy
Plot of land
Montefortino, Italy
Area 1 490 000 m²
Company of 149.00 hectares of which 90.00 hectares is forest, 30.00 hectares arable 20:00 ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Cagliari, Italy
Plot of land
Cagliari, Italy
Area 600 000 m²
Land of about 60.00 hectares with an average height of 250 to 300 meters above sea level. Ex…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Grottammare, Italy
Plot of land
Grottammare, Italy
Area 870 000 m²
Land of 87.00 hectares with vineyard, olive grove with different houses and a sea view villa
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Plot of land
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
10.0 hectares of land in the serene hills with excellent access (option cottage to be renovated)
$162,767
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 12 000 m²
Land of just under 12 thousand m2 on a gentle hill and at times flat with south-west exposur…
$17,439
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 55 000 m²
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 32 000 m²
Land of 3.2 hectares flat with 200 cherry trees (11 years) and 100 pine trees as well as oth…
$174,393
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 42 000 m²
Typically hilly land of 42,000 square meters for arable land facing north east
$48,830
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ripatransone, Italy
Plot of land
Ripatransone, Italy
Area 900 000 m²
Land of 90.00 panoramic with excellent exposure 3 km from the sea. About 37.00 hectares are …
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Predazzo, Italy
Plot of land
Predazzo, Italy
Investment Opportunity in the Dolomites – Masi di Cavalele, Val di Fiemme Looking for a u…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 120 000 m²
Land of about 12.00 hectares in sweet and medium hill with north and north-west exposure App…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 3 600 000 m²
Land of 360.00 hectares of which 160 are pasture and 200 are forest. Single body. There are …
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lapedona, Italy
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
Land of 10.00 hectares all arable land with sea view Shed 170 m2 Exposure northeast easy acc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 80 000 m²
Flat irrigated land of about 8.0 hectares large road frontage - easy access - high profitability
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 150 000 m²
Land 15.00 hectares flat and irrigation Great Casale access on two attic floors in good cond…
$460,687
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 180 000 m²
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 170 000 m²
Land of about 17.00 hectares in medium hill with north west exposure arable land for about h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 85 000 m²
Land of 8.50 hectares arable land in a typically hilly single body with north exposure, easy access
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go