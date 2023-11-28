Lands for sale in Italy

UAE
Plot of land
Italy
50 000 m²
On sale is an investment project in Lombardy for the sale of a prestigious residential compl…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2
150 m²
In the locality of Mezzane, a beautiful hillside hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, we propose …
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
5
1 800 m²
Building plot on level ground, already urbanised and fenced, with prearranged driveway and p…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
320 000 m²
Land of 32.00 hectares in gentle and medium hills with multiple exposures and mostly arable …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
5
1 300 m²
The land is situated in a privileged location, just a few steps away from Lake Garda, nestle…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
10
1 075 m²
In the heart of Valtenesi, in the locality Paradiso in San Felice del Benaco, is this beauti…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lonato del Garda, Italy
1
1 200 m²
In a strategic position convenient to the centre, the lake and the escape routes, Garda Haus…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
220 000 m²
Land of 22.00 hectares on medium hills with south-west exposure. Largely arable land, pastur…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
15 000 m²
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
930 000 m²
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
130 000 m²
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
14
531 m²
In the area of Valpolicella Classico, Refined Farmhouse recently renovated with swimming poo…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
870 000 m²
Land of 87.00 hectares with vineyard, olive grove with different houses and a sea view villa
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12
430 000 m²
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
53 500 m²
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
400 000 m²
Arable land typically hilly course sweet to 40.00 acres in a beautiful location overlooking …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
140 000 m²
Land of 14.00 acres arable hill with several farmhouses to renovate Exposure northeast Servi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rocca San Casciano, Italy
2 600 000 m²
Company of 260.00 hectares of which 48.00 arable hectares. 180.00 hectares of woodland, the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
4 000 000 m²
Farm of about 400 hectares with 20 hectares of vineyards. On the property there are several …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
11
510 000 m²
51.00 acres of arable land throughout with hints of woods north-south exposure Typically hil…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Irrigated land flat as a single body of 27.00 acres with several farmhouses to renovate Grea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
180 000 m²
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
450 000 m²
45.00 hectares of land in hilly typically good exposure (with or without house) in favor of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16
200 000 m²
Land 20.00 hectares of which approximately 15 are arable land, the rest is scrubland and unc…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
400 000 m²
Land of more than 40.00 hectares in gentle hills, about half of which are arable land (viney…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
70 000 m²
Tartufigenous land of about 7.0 hectares 7 km from Ascoli Piceno enchanting position
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
300 000 m²
Land of about 30.00 hectares of which about 16.00 arable land the rest of woodland and pastu…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
120 000 m²
Land of about 12.00 hectares in sweet and medium hill with north and north-west exposure App…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
