  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Sicily
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sicily, Italy

34 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Syracuse, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Syracuse, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
BS-065-20. Вилла расположенная в заповеднике Племмирио. СицилияКомнат: 6 Общая площадь: 200 …
€120,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Marina Salina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Marina Salina, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
VB-12000. Красивая вилла на море в СицилииВилла 200 кв. м находится на Острове Салина - втор…
€2,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Agnone Fortezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Agnone Fortezza, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
BS-146-19. Отреставрированная историческая вилла с прекрасным видом на мореОтреставрированна…
€185,000
Villa 3 room villa in Carrozzieri, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Carrozzieri, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
BS-145-19. Дом с ремонтом с двойной террасой и видом на море в центре ОртигииДом с ремонтом …
€260,000
Villa 2 room villa in Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
BS-150-19. Панорамная вилла с частным выходом к морюКомнат: 4 Общая площадь: 140 Mq. Общая ж…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa in AG, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
AG, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Traditional Sicilian residential villa with outdoor pool situated on 10.000 m² of agricultur…
€0
Villa 4 room villa in Agrigento, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Agrigento, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The property, located in the territory of Favara, is very close to the Aragona Caldare railw…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villetta of 3 storeys of 60 sqm per floor approx for a total area of 180 sqm approx, compose…
€107,000
Villa 3 room villa in AG, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
AG, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Independent villa with entrance both from Viale Minosse and from Viale of one single elevati…
€350,000
Villa Villa in AG, Italy
Villa Villa
AG, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
House of a single elevation above ground that covers an area of about 60 square meters in to…
€46,000
Villa 4 room villa in Custonaci, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Custonaci, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
SALE of Plot of agricultural land located in Contrada Blandano, Municipality of Valderice, P…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Villetta of about 100 square meters + covered veranda of about 10 square meters, and land of…
€110,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Panoramic villetta in Contrada Marullo which covers an area of approx 100 sqm with a small o…
€109,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa of approx 220 sqm on 2 floors situated in the Via Ugo Foscolo area of Cianciana (AG), …
€249,000
Villa Villa in AG, Italy
Villa Villa
AG, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Villa and land in Contrada Piana Grande (Ribera) just 1.2 km from the sea and close the main…
€59,000
Villa Villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Country house covering an area of approx 60 sqm in rustic style located in Contrada Petraro …
€29,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Independent house of about 300 square meters in Via Don Luigi Sturzo (Cda Marullo) with a pa…
€190,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Autonomous villa composed of 3 storeys of which the first two are well refurbishd + the loft…
€340,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Building of three elevations above ground of about 130 sqm per floor and with it's own land.…
€195,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
€240,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ferraria– Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF:House and Land …
€70,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa and land located in Piazza Gugliermo Marconi – Alessandria della Rocca (AG). The villa…
€190,000
Villa 3 room villa in AG, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
AG, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Villa Description: The property comes fully furnished with stunning sea views from both g…
€275,000
Villa Villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Sicilian Villa perched on a hill with 360 degree unspoiled views and a twenty minute drive t…
€125,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sciacca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Independant semi-detached villa located in Via San Marco 26, 92019, Sciacca. 500 meters from…
€300,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Italy, Cianciana.Sicily, 4 rooms, 160 m2, CDA Petraro, Villa, built in: 2021 On a hillsid…
€300,000
Villa 2 room villa in Licata, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Licata, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Renovated and enlarged 15 years ago, this old dammuso is located in Contrada Penna, a typica…
€970,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Noto, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
€1,68M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Scicli, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Scicli, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€450,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Noto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Not far from Noto, known for its Baroque architecture and flower celebration, a villa with b…
€290,000
Properties features in Sicily, Italy

