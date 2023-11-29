Villas for sale in Terni, Italy

UAE
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12
250 m²
Stone villa immersed in the Monti Sibillini National Park on the ground floor with three bed…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
21
1 200 m²
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
15
600 m²
Beautiful villa with panoramic swimming pool Recently built quality finishes Garden All the services
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
11
300 m²
Reference number: N1221 Property name: Casa Maffi Location: In village To…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
24
1 000 m²
Prestigious old villa by the sea in agency info
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Terni, Italy
720 m²
GA-V000911. ДОМ В ОКРУЖЕНИИ БОЛЬШОГО ЧАСТНОГО ПАРКА В LONATOОкруженный зеленью недалеко от о…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
410 m²
GA-V000083. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА В SOIANO DEL LAGOРасположенная на очаровательном с…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Terni, Italy
3
50 m²
GM-CPA-E76FLU. Виллета в верхней части Коста ПарадизоВиллета состоящая из трех комнат, распо…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Terni, Italy
3
66 m²
GM-CPA- VILLA BELVEDERE. Вилла с садом и великолепным видом на мореРоскошная вилла, располаг…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
102 m²
GM-CPA-I25VALENT. Вилла – дуплекс с прекрасным видом на мореВилла 102 кв.м. и 30 кв.м. терра…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
420 m²
ABI-1428L. Великолепная тосканская вилла в Масса МариттимаВилла расположена среди пологих хо…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
270 m²
ABI-1438L. Современная вилла с бассейном и видом на мореСовременная вилла с бассейном распол…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
300 m²
ABI-1553L. Великолепная вилла с видом на море Великолепная вилла с видом на море и залив. Ви…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Terni, Italy
5
300 m²
ABI-1508L. Великолепная вилла с превосходным видомВеликолепная тосканская вилла расположена …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
790 m²
LD-0615. Вилла класса люкс в РимеВсего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от исторического центра г…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
380 m²
SG-VI_LU_144_Viareggio. Двух-этажная вилла недалеко от пляжа и соснового бора , Виареджио П…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
8 000 m²
NZ-011215. Идеальна вилла для организации отеляВилла насчитывает 17 помещений и идеальна для…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
350 m²
ABI-014Z. Красивая и просторная вилла с великолепным видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая и просторн…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
700 m²
ABI-03Z. Великолепная вилла на озере ГардаВеликолепная вилла на озере Гарда с подогреваемым …
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Terni, Italy
5
400 m²
ABI-1265A. Престижная вилла на озере Гарда с частным бассейном и панорамным видом Престижная…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
700 m²
ABI-805С. Вилла в классическом стиле на первой линии озера КомоНа первой линии озера Комo ве…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
235 m²
LD-1224. Элитная вилла с бассейномВ зеленой зоне Камайоре, недалеко от моря в тосканской про…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
630 m²
LD-1213. Элегантный дом с бассейномВ провинции Гроссето,в сельской местности Тосканы, выстав…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
310 m²
LD-0959. Очаровательная вилла всего в нескольких километрах от пляжей Тиреского побережья То…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
400 m²
LD-1218. Просторная вилла класса люкс с бассейномВ самом сердце Тосканы, в нескольких киломе…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
325 m²
ABI-800N. Великолепная вилла с потресающим видом на море в Порто РотондоВ престижном и удобн…
€7,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
ABI-1650I. Новая вилла с великолепным видом на озеро МаджореНовая трехуровневая вилла с терр…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
450 m²
ABI-2800I . Вилла с великолепным видом на озере МаджореВилла с великолепным видом на озеро в…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6
300 m²
ABI-801S. Красивая вилла с великолепным видом на озеро КомоКрасивая вилла с великолепным вид…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4
300 m²
ABI-801C. Новая вилла на озере КомоНовая вилла в городе Меццегра, общей площадью 300 кв.м., …
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
