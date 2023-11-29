Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Terni, Italy

Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Stone villa immersed in the Monti Sibillini National Park on the ground floor with three bed…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 1 200 m²
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 600 m²
Beautiful villa with panoramic swimming pool Recently built quality finishes Garden All the services
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1221 Property name: Casa Maffi Location: In village To…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Prestigious old villa by the sea in agency info
Price on request
Villa Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 720 m²
GA-V000911. ДОМ В ОКРУЖЕНИИ БОЛЬШОГО ЧАСТНОГО ПАРКА В LONATOОкруженный зеленью недалеко от о…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 410 m²
GA-V000083. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА В SOIANO DEL LAGOРасположенная на очаровательном с…
€2,50M
Villa 2 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
GM-CPA-E76FLU. Виллета в верхней части Коста ПарадизоВиллета состоящая из трех комнат, распо…
€175,000
Villa 2 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
GM-CPA- VILLA BELVEDERE. Вилла с садом и великолепным видом на мореРоскошная вилла, располаг…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
GM-CPA-I25VALENT. Вилла – дуплекс с прекрасным видом на мореВилла 102 кв.м. и 30 кв.м. терра…
€340,000
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
ABI-1428L. Великолепная тосканская вилла в Масса МариттимаВилла расположена среди пологих хо…
€3,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
ABI-1438L. Современная вилла с бассейном и видом на мореСовременная вилла с бассейном распол…
€2,60M
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
ABI-1553L. Великолепная вилла с видом на море Великолепная вилла с видом на море и залив. Ви…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
ABI-1508L. Великолепная вилла с превосходным видомВеликолепная тосканская вилла расположена …
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
LD-0615. Вилла класса люкс в РимеВсего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от исторического центра г…
€8,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
SG-VI_LU_144_Viareggio. Двух-этажная вилла недалеко от пляжа и соснового бора , Виареджио П…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 8 000 m²
NZ-011215. Идеальна вилла для организации отеляВилла насчитывает 17 помещений и идеальна для…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
ABI-014Z. Красивая и просторная вилла с великолепным видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая и просторн…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
ABI-03Z. Великолепная вилла на озере ГардаВеликолепная вилла на озере Гарда с подогреваемым …
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
ABI-1265A. Престижная вилла на озере Гарда с частным бассейном и панорамным видом Престижная…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
ABI-805С. Вилла в классическом стиле на первой линии озера КомоНа первой линии озера Комo ве…
€15,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 235 m²
LD-1224. Элитная вилла с бассейномВ зеленой зоне Камайоре, недалеко от моря в тосканской про…
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 630 m²
LD-1213. Элегантный дом с бассейномВ провинции Гроссето,в сельской местности Тосканы, выстав…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
LD-0959. Очаровательная вилла всего в нескольких километрах от пляжей Тиреского побережья То…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
LD-1218. Просторная вилла класса люкс с бассейномВ самом сердце Тосканы, в нескольких киломе…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
ABI-800N. Великолепная вилла с потресающим видом на море в Порто РотондоВ престижном и удобн…
€7,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
ABI-1650I. Новая вилла с великолепным видом на озеро МаджореНовая трехуровневая вилла с терр…
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
ABI-2800I . Вилла с великолепным видом на озере МаджореВилла с великолепным видом на озеро в…
€2,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
ABI-801S. Красивая вилла с великолепным видом на озеро КомоКрасивая вилла с великолепным вид…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
ABI-801C. Новая вилла на озере КомоНовая вилла в городе Меццегра, общей площадью 300 кв.м., …
€1,70M
