Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Piemont
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Piemont, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
199 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 290 m²
We're delighted to introduce you to this truly extraordinary property in the elegant area of…
€3,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
VB-11105. Вилла Таранто в Национальном парке Тичино на озере Маджоре Недвижимость прекрасно …
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
VB-20161. Историческая вилла в Палланца  Великолепная резиденция, расположенная прямо на бе…
€6,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
PL-PR-C01. Стреза, Озеро Маджоре. Пол дома с садомНезависимая часть виллы площадью 140 кв.м.…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
PL-PR-C04. Каменный загородный дом с видом на озеро Всего в нескольких минутах от знаменито…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
VB-20162. Вилла на первой линии в Каннобьо  Эта эксклюзивная недвижимость расположена в при…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 403 m²
PL-PR-V07. Красивая вилла на продажу в городе СтрезаКрасивая вилла на продажу в городе Стрез…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
VB-20066. Элегантная вилла на озере МаджореЭлегантная вилла на первой линии озера Маджоре с …
€4,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Premeno, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Premeno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
PL-PR-C05. Вилла с садом в отличном состоянииНа холмах Вербании, в солнечном и доминирующем …
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 650 m²
VB-061119-4. Прекрасная вилла со спа, в идеальном состоянии в элитной зоне Паланца, Вербания…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 1 150 m²
VB-111119-2. Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию…
€4,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-111119-3. Роскошный дом с эксклюзивным видом на Озеро МаджореВилла Verbena - это роскошна…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Stresa, Italy
Villa Villa
Stresa, Italy
Area 700 m²
VB-111119-4. Приятная вилла на Озере МаджореСветлая и очень комфортная вилла на озере Маджор…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 720 m²
PL-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 720 кв.м. Участок…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 540 m²
PL-171019-1. Прекрасная классическая вилла в Вербании в элитной зонеПрекрасная классическая …
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
FP-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 450 кв.м. Участок…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
PL-PR-V24. Красивая уютная вилла большого размера, в нескольких минутах езды от озера Маджор…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
FP-T447. Дом расположен в центре городка ЛевоВ Лево, на холме Стрезы, рустико новой постройк…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 400 m²
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
FP-RIF0075. Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореОриентация : Юг  Вид на : Визави Внутренний дво…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
FP-T384. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореПродается современная вилла Ве…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 216 m²
FP-T380. Вилла в центре ПалланцаВилла построенная в конце 50 годов в центре Палланца, Вербан…
€585,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 300 m²
FP-0116. Окруженная очаровательным садом виллаВ Вербании Палланца, в нескольких шагах от цен…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
FP-T704. На холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холм…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Baveno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
FP-T522. Продано! Вилла с уникальным видом на острова Борромео в БавеноВилла, расположенная …
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
FP-T607. Независимая вилла, расположенная на напротив озера МаджореНезависимая вилла из камн…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
FP-T716. Двухэтажная вилла в нескольких километрах от СтрезыВ нескольких километрах от Стрез…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
FP-T816. Вилла с бассейном на первом холме СтрезыВилла с бассейном на первом холме Стрезы в …
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
FP-T631. На холме Стрезы в резиденциальной зоне вилла с садомНа холме Стрезы в резиденциальн…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
€590,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Piemont, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir