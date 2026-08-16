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Villas for sale in Sud Sardegna, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-030420-1. Вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с пляжем, сад 3700 кв.мВ продаже  вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с …
$293,050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
We present to your attention a large house for 2 families 130-150 meters from the most famou…
$520,514
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Villa 5 bedrooms in CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Living area 230 square meters.m., total area of 1500 square meters. m., 200/250 steps from t…
$980,968
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