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Apartments for sale in Italy

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Tuscany
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5
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951 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Viterbo, Italy
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Viterbo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$313,976
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3 bedroom apartment in Borgo SantAgata, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Borgo SantAgata, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
LH-6Q18. Исторические апартаменты рядом с морем в Империи, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральной част…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 90 m²
Renovated apartment on the first floor of a small building. Two bedrooms bedroom bathroom li…
$230,344
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
LH-2Q02. Большая квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо В Сан-Ремо, всего в нескольких шагах от…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
GH-LV06622. Modern apartment with a view of the lake.Manerba del Garda, in the characteristi…
$328,216
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Citta SantAngelo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Citta SantAngelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
$252,023
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
KK-1T89. Престижная недвижимость в Лигурии - современный пентхаус в ОспедалеттиВ жилом компл…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
LH-3Q94. Продажa четырехкомнатной квартиры в Бордгере На первом этаже небольшого уютного дву…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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7 room apartment in Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 110 m²
Second floor apartment without lift in a three-unit condominium. Three bedrooms bathroom liv…
$116,262
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-DV5831. Apartment with garden and lake view.Desenzano del Garda,We offer for sale real es…
$697,459
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
IT-111021. Большая квартира 130м2 в РимеБольшая квартира 130 кв.м. на 4 этаже. Состоит: прих…
$410,270
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
GA-V001257. ПЕНТХАУС В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в нескольких минутах езд…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
GH-DV6089. Newly built apartment 150 m from the lake.In a prestigious location, 150 m from t…
$583,755
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
KK-280817-4. Квартира в Оспедалетти 118 м2Квартира 118квм на 2х уровнях полностью реконструи…
$586,100
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
KK-IV869. Привлекательная квартира в Бордигера Привлекательная квартира площадью 160 квадрат…
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 180 m²
AG-220916-24. Трехуровневый пентхаус атико в римеТрехуровневый пентхаус атико в районе Траст…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 82 m²
Newly built apartments to be customized in-house. Cuts from 82 to 110 sqm Garage balconies C…
$139,515
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Apartment in Sanremo by the sea! San Martino, 70 m2, 199,000 €Are you dreaming of real estat…
$231,860
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2 bedroom apartment in Pescara, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
EC-55. Апартамент дуплекс около моря в г. Пескара Элегантная квартира расположена на двух эт…
$339,938
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
PL-PR_A11. Озеро Маджоре-Стреза. КвартираОзеро Маджоре. Стреза. 3-комнатная квартира на прод…
$328,216
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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7 room apartment in Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 120 m²
Third floor apartment of 120 square meters three bedrooms bathroom living area. Fair general…
$97,896
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2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
AG-220916-7. Престижный двухуровневый пентхаусМы предлагаем на продажу престижный двухуровне…
$5,27M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
105 sqm apartment on the ground floor with independent entrance. Kitchen, living room, two b…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
FP-510. Элитная квартира в историческом здании начала ХХ векаВ историческом здании начала ХХ…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3T86. Квартира с садом в Лигурии - Трехкомнатная квартира в вилле в БордигереВ престижном…
$480,602
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
$609,544
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
LH-3B12. Квартира в продаже в городе БордигераКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом и террасой р…
$293,050
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Property types in Italy

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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