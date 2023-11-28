Apartments for sale in Italy

UAE
1 352 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
8
4
350 m²
5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Bari, Italy
4
2
160 m²
3/3
Elegant Seafront Apartment in Old Bari - Third Floor with Elevator. A rare opportuni…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
5
75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
2
2
85 m²
In Manerba del Garda, in the characteristic village of Gardoncino, we propose an elegant two…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Territorio Val d Adige, Italy
3
2
102 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in a quiet and well connected area, this could be your c…
€548,830
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3
1
95 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in the context of r…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3
1
90 m²
In Moniga del Garda, in a convenient location close to the centre, the lake and all services…
€389,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
4
3
197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
5
3
285 m²
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
150 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
130 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
2
160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8
2
200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
3
203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
3
200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
2
1
65 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in a context of rec…
€259,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
140 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a charming village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands the renowned …
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
151 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€985,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
136 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
154 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€975,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
123 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€856,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
3
223 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€1,41M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
107 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€731,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3
2
190 m²
This upcoming apartment in Bardolino offers a breathtaking lake view and high-class comfort.…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3
1
65 m²
We are immediately greeted by a feeling of peace and tranquillity, as the residence is lucky…
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2
1
53 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
5
2
116 m²
This upcoming 103 sqm ground floor apartment in Bardolino with lake view is an oasis of luxu…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
3
1
90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
