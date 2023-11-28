Villas for sale in Imperia, Italy

UAE
111 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
San Bartolomeo al Mare, Italy
5
260 m²
LH-6V39. Квартира в продаже в Сан-Бартоломео-аль-МареКупить виллу - каменный дом с новым рем…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
3
112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
€259,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Civezza, Italy
3
130 m²
LH-6Q01. Вилла в продаже в Чивецце. ЛигурияКупить таунхаус с террасой и видом на море в Итал…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
3
152 m²
LH-6V14. Вилла в продаже в городе Империя. ЛигурияПродажа виллы с новым ремонтом и видом на …
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
6
334 m²
LH-6V38. Вилла в продаже в городе Империя. ЛигурияПродажа элитной недвижимости - виллы с бас…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
3
96 m²
LH-6V48. Недорогие виллы в Италии, Лигурия, ИмперияВ одной из фракций города Империя - Понте…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
4
141 m²
LH-2V40. Вилла в продаже в Сан-PемоДом с видом на море в продаже в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, Итали…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5
216 m²
KK-2V15. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ престижном резиденциальном район…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
4
162 m²
KK-6V17. Вилла с видом на море в продаже в Италии, регион Западная ЛигурияВ нескольких килом…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Imperia, Italy
6
274 m²
KK-6V55. Продается один блок современной дуплекс-виллы с бассейномВ районе очаровательного г…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
4
187 m²
KK-. Лигурийский загородный дом с бассейномВилла Ирис построенная в 2005г - лигурийский заго…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Camporosso, Italy
3
100 m²
LH-5V06. Вилла в Вентимилья. Сан РемоВилла с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Вен…
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
800 m²
LH-3V39. Элитная недвижимость в Лигурии — историческая вилла в БордигереНа панорамной возвыш…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
5
284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Camporosso, Italy
4
160 m²
KK-. Продается вилла 160квм на 2х уровняхв 6 км на авто от моря в городке CAMPOROSSO , что м…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
4
600 m²
DH-689. Вилла в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия. ИталияСрочная продажа виллы в Сан-Ремо. Находится на перв…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Costarainera, Italy
6
800 m²
DH-325. Вилла в городе Чипресса. ЛигурияКомнат:15 Спален:8 Ванных:8 Вид из окон:вид на море/…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
6
330 m²
AL-105. Историческая вилла в Сан-РемоИсторическая вилла в городе Сан-Ремо, всего в 100 метра…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
6
400 m²
VB-Lig1. Уникальная каменная вилла в Сан-РемоРасположена в 1,5 км от пляжа и центра Сан-Ремо…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Imperia, Italy
6
430 m²
AS-VA-113. Вилла в современном стиле в ИмперииЭта вилла в современном стиле имеет уникальное…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Dolcedo, Italy
400 m²
AS-VA-49. Стильная вилла в ИмперииЭта стильная вилла расположена в романтичном средневековом…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
4
300 m²
KK-020317-5. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоВилла 300квм на 3-х уровнях, окру…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Imperia, Italy
3
157 m²
KK-6V13. Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, ИмперияВилла с видом на море в Лигурии, Империя, И…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4
180 m²
KK-V-DIANO2. Полностью отремонтированая вилла с захватывающим видом на заливГород: Диано Мар…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
5
400 m²
KK-4V88. Новая вилла в стиле модернНовая вилла стиля модерн в 6км на авто (20 мин) от моря о…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
376 m²
KK-iv777. Вилла на первом холме города БордигераВ 5-ти минутах от морского побережья и центр…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6
320 m²
KK-020317-3. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 250квм + домик на въезде во…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Ospedaletti, Italy
6
350 m²
LH-1V52. Вилла с бассейном и видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ одной из самых кр…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Cervo, Italy
4
175 m²
KK-020317-2. Комплекс новых вил » Италия » Лигурия » ЧервоКомплекс из 6 вилл в 1.7 км на авт…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Civezza, Italy
190 m²
AS-VA-311. Врекрасная вилла с бассейном и панорамным видомВилла Мартина — прекрасная вилла с…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
