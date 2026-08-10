Villas for sale in Imperia, Italy

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Villas for sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

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Sanremo
25
Bordighera
21
Ventimiglia
6
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100 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
LH-2V06. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВилла расположена всего в 700 метр…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
$2,81M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
AL-105. Историческая вилла в Сан-РемоИсторическая вилла в городе Сан-Ремо, всего в 100 метра…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caramagnetta, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caramagnetta, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
KK-. Лигурийский загородный дом с бассейномВилла Ирис построенная в 2005г - лигурийский заго…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cantalupo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cantalupo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 157 m²
KK-6V13. Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, ИмперияВилла с видом на море в Лигурии, Империя, И…
$574,378
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-1T70. Таунхаус в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить таунхаус с террасой и видом на море в Италии…
$281,328
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
LH-2V17. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ одном из наиболее престижных рай…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
LH-2v05. Вилла в Италии, Лигурия - вилла на море в Сан-РемоВсего в 30 м от знаменитой велоси…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
LH-3v18. Вилла с видом на море в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ нескольких шагах от пляжей Борд…
$2,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 1 bedroom in San Lorenzo al Mare, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
San Lorenzo al Mare, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 138 m²
LH-6V35. Вилла в Костарайнера. ИмперияВилла с бассейном и видом на море в продаже в Италии, …
$550,934
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 350 m²
KK-321. Двухуровневая вилла 350м2, в хорошем состоянииПродается двухуровневая вилла 350 кв м…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Civezza, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Civezza, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
LH-6Q01. Вилла в продаже в Чивецце. ЛигурияКупить таунхаус с террасой и видом на море в Итал…
$257,884
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
LH-1v06. Прекрасная вилла в Оспедалетти (Лигурия)в 1,5 км на авто от моря в тихой резиденциа…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
PO-270317. Элитная вилла в Сан-Ремо. ИталияВилла находиться в элитном районе, общая площадь …
$1,82M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-5V06. Вилла в Вентимилья. Сан РемоВилла с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Вен…
$533,351
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Diano Marina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Diano Marina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
LH-4v75. Роскошная вилла c бассейном в Лигурии, Диано МаринаВ знаменитом лигурийском курорте…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-252. Элитная вилла с садом в БордигераВилла - замок, площадью около 300 кв. м, состоит из…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Diano Marina, Italy
Villa
Diano Marina, Italy
Area 220 m²
KK-6V14. Новый современный дом с садом и террасой в Диано МаринаДиано Марина - обворожительн…
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
LH-3V16. Вилла под реконструкцию у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре одного из…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 150 m²
LH-2V87. Купить виллу в Сан-Ремо - уникальная историческая вилла в Сан-РемоСразу за набереж…
$5,27M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3V63. Бордигера, вилла с великолепный видом на мореВ солнечном и тихом районе на склоне х…
$345,799
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
KK-5V43. Вилла с частным пляжем в ЛигурииПрямо на берегу Лигурийского моря и всего в 1 км от…
$5,63M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
KK-3ianV11. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 320квм в Бордигере в 3км на …
$2,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
LH-3v30. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ престижном, тихом и спокойном р…
$2,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Imperia, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Imperia, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
KK-4V88. Новая вилла в стиле модернНовая вилла стиля модерн в 6км на авто (20 мин) от моря о…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Diano Marina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Diano Marina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
KK-W-02GTYJ. Вилла с бассейном и видом на залив в 1,6км на авто от пляжа Диано МаринаПлощадь…
$691,598
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
KK-020317-3. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 250квм + домик на въезде во…
$2,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Camporosso, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Camporosso, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
KK-5V49. Продажа современной виллы в 450квм с видом на море в ЛигурииВ местечке сан джьякомо…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Diano Castello, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Diano Castello, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
KK-. Продаётся вилла постройки 1966 гВ 7 км на авто от моря Diano Marina по удобной дороге с…
$521,629
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 210 m²
KK-1q24. Половина виллы (таун-хаус) в ОспедалеттиПрямо на морском скалистом берегу в Оспедал…
$1,62M
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Languages
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