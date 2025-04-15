Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd fl…
$389,316
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$765,717
2 bedroom apartment in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$89,355
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$730,620
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livin…
$417,497
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$260,936
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

