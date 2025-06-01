Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gerakas Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gerakas Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
12
houses
5
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale with an area of 117 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on …
$433,211
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Townhouse of 150 sq.m. is for sale in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The grou…
$410,410
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$362,915
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece We offer apa…
$481,232
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$430,962
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$391,268
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
With the possibility of selling from the plans, the following advantages are ensured: 1. you…
$387,297
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 110 sq.m. in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and c…
$393,310
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
With the possibility of selling from the plans, the following advantages are ensured: 1. you…
$366,362
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale with an area of 91 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$364,809
Apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Area 133 m²
$565,245
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$469,684
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$513,013
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$442,303
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale townhouse area of 100 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$444,611
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartment is locat…
$421,811
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$419,621
