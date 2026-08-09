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Residential properties for sale in Keratea, Greece

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houses
11
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Keratea 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms…
$244,727
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a …
$3,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Keratea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 347 m²
🏡 Luxurious Stone Detached House 347 sq.m. with Panoramic View – Keratea Sakka In th…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one bat…
$1,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 464 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 464 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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