Residential properties for sale in Keratea, Greece

houses
7
8 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Keratea, Greece
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€450,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Kouvaras, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Kouvaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 276 m²
Property Code: 1462 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 276 sq.m, 2 levels in Ko…
€250,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,20M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouvaras, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€300,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€155,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouvaras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 464 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€440,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€580,000
