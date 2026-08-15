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Residential properties for sale in Marathon, Greece

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 244 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 244 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage in Marathon, Greece
Cottage
Marathon, Greece
Area 184 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Attica. -------------------------------…
$678,907
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
A truly unique property totaling 165 sqm, this residence offers a distinctive layout. The g…
Price on request
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