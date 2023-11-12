Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Markopoulo, Greece

houses
6
7 properties total found
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1573 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €260.000…
€260,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€580,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€180,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€210,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€223,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€780,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€340,000
