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Residential properties for sale in Markopoulo, Greece

;
apartments
3
houses
8
11 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$316,362
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Attica under construction. The apartm…
$322,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$304,645
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first f…
$439,887
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$971,180
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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