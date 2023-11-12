UAE
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of East Attica
Houses
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece
villas
43
cottages
57
townhouses
22
House
Clear all
132 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
251 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3
1
189 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
360 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
7
4
680 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
450 m²
-1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
192 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Asirmatos Varis area, newly built maisonette of 192 sq.m. building …
€750,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
123 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area, maisonette of 123 sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor newly built l…
€680,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
6
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
3
2
100 m²
3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
4
600 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
223 m²
€580,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
4
370 m²
Voula South of Athens, Panorama area: detached house - villa of 370 sq.m. in a green and qui…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
1
85 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
207 m²
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
€550,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
289 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
125 m²
€610,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6
4
350 m²
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
€650,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
300 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
300 m²
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
4
400 m²
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
€810,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
4
2
127 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6
6
5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with AirConditioning
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
60 m²
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
10
4
300 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
204 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
€1,33M
Recommend
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
200 m²
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8
4
626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5
6
580 m²
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,80M
Recommend
Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
