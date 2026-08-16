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Houses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
97
Municipality of Saronikos
57
Vari Municipal Unit
39
Municipality of Dionysos
38
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385 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Townhouse in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The first f…
$359,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Area 462 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 462 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the sea, the mountain, the f…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
$1,55M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. A magnific…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Afidnes (Kiourka) - 440 Sq.m., 6 Bed…
$250,554
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the municipality, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and stu…
$1,11M
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$752,111
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 531 m²
For sale two-storey detached house with a total area of 531 sq.m. The house consists of f…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,92M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a pro…
$822,647
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$2,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one bat…
$1,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$399,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,68M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 550 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, 3…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 325 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$4,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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