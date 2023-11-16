Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Saronis, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€580,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€860,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,25M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€900,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€220,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€420,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€155,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€580,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,60M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 141 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€450,000
