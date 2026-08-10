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Residential properties for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
$2,97M
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Properties features in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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