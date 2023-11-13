Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit

Residential properties for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
13
houses
8
21 property total found
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€435,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Voula south of Athens, in the center of the municipality, apartment of 83 sq.m. 2nd floor co…
€529,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€368,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Voula south of Athens, Pigadakia area, apartment of 150 sq.m. corner airy and bright in exce…
€950,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - East Attica: Voula - Kentro 128 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath…
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vouliagmeni 62 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€620,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,07M
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€1,02M
House in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
€2,30M
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Property Code: 1318 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 170 sq.m, on the 4 th fl…
€400,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with seaview, by the sea, with seaview, by the sea, penthouse on 2 levels, Athens Riviera in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with seaview, by the sea, with seaview, by the sea, penthouse on 2 levels, Athens Riviera
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
€3,00M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with near beach, luxury, brand new, maisonette in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms with near beach, luxury, brand new, maisonette
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
€750,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€120,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€650,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€690,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
€2,75M

Properties features in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir