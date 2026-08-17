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Residential properties for sale in Lavrio, Greece

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houses
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7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$157,324
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Lavrio, Greece
Apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout.
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage
Lavrio, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The cottage is located in the P…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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