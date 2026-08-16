Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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Apartments in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
73
Vari Municipal Unit
21
Municipality of Pallini
17
Pallini Municipal Unit
13
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142 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
This fully renovated 104 sq.m. apartment is located on the 2nd floor in a quiet residential …
$629,270
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Apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
Apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Oropou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$160,576
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale of 65 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the first floo…
$239,939
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS5303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Voula Center for € 1.000.000 . This 102 sq. …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 129 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Property Code: HPS5282 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Center for € 265.000 . This 64.48 sq…
$304,976
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$289,274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 219 m²
For sale apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,32M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
Voula Private Residences Exclusive Ground Floor Residence with Private Pool Located in…
$2,88M
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1 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
For sale apartment of 133 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$991,795
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 126 m²
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. There are: a firepl…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Maisonette for sale, 1st floor (2 levels), located in the Voula area. The property has a tot…
$877,280
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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