Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
18
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
54 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms, b…
€166,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
€299,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€690,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a garden and a parking close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We…
€300,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with kitchen, with panoramic windows in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with kitchen, with panoramic windows
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with large…
€320,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€500,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Voula, a seaside suburb, one of the mo…
€493,500
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€435,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, …
€455,000
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms. …
€370,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex in Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level…
€1,80M
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece We offer apa…
€1,05M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with balconies …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
€1,000,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Voula South of Athens Nea Kalymnos area, apartment of 72 sq.m. semi-basement corner airy and…
€260,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€529,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with bright in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with bright
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Voula south of Athens, in Nea Kalymnos area: apartment of 78 sq.m. corner ground floor and b…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Voula south of Athens, in the center of the municipality apartment 76 sq.m. 1st floor in exc…
€368,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€560,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Voula south of Athens, Pigadakia area, apartment of 150 sq.m. corner airy and bright in exce…
€950,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - East Attica: Voula - Kentro 128 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath…
€350,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 2630 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
€500,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with cable TV in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with cable TV
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Voula South of Athens Evryali area, apartment of 70 sq.m. 3rd floor corner airy and bright, …
€340,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€400,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€950,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vouliagmeni 62 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€620,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,07M

