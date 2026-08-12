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Lakefront Villas for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
117
Benidorm
52
Alicante
16
la Marina Baixa
927
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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful Semi-Detached villa offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace with …
$487,139
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Beautiful vila offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace with amazing lake vi…
$615,028
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished luxury villa with pool, terraces, lake view and large under built li…
$597,588
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the beach…
$665,521
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful modern villa with private pool, garden and large roof top terrace located in quite…
$424,357
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 750 m²
This villa is a project of astonishing shapes, exterior spaces designed in harmony with thei…
$2,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
High end spacious villa with a private terrace, panoramic views and swimming pool located in…
$1,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with private pool, large garden, roof top terrace, located in a golf resort urb…
$725,965
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
We discover this villa as a villa with modern architecture, with open spaces, a lot of light…
$2,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Luxury residential villa with private swimming pool, garage, roof top terrace and lake views…
$407,822
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern spacious villa with a private pool and a roof top terrace located in premium area  …
$468,747
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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