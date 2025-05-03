Terraced Villas for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
2 bedroom villas Azahar is the construction of separate one-story and two-story villas in th…
$527,501
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Mediterranean renovated villa for sale in the golf course of Altea Don Cayo (Altea golf) wit…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A fantastic Villa in Villajoyosa. This villa is in a very desirable neighborhood in Villaj…
$756,782
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$714,247
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
A new villa under construction in Bello Horizonte La Nucia. You will find a large ent…
$1,51M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Modern villa near the beach in Calpe. Fascinating completely renovated villa located in a we…
$845,892
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
$2,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 388 m2.Plot size: 1621 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, built area: 411 m2.Pr…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
3 beds country house near San Juan beach and Alicante city
$510,146
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, green z…
$455,595
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Welcome to a modern villa complex in the center of La Nucia, but located in quiet surroundin…
$555,337
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Large modern-style 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury villas between the s…
$447,771
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
An exclusive project of 12 independent villas under construction. You will enjoy grea…
$672,838
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 250 m2.Plot size: 538 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$559,406
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Old villa to renovate in town center of Torrevieja . Large 4-bedroom house to reform or use …
$432,047
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 152 m2.Balcony: 17 m2.New Build.There is priv…
$368,707
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Townhouses for sale in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The properties have a modern …
$539,774
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
An idyllic villa in Albir with Caribbean landscaped garden.This fantastic villa in Albir, wi…
$922,189
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$486,703
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
3 bedroom detached villa to be renovated in Villamartin . Spacious villa to renovate in Vill…
$619,590
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Semi-detached villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This project has 32 semi-de…
$305,327
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Villa for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of the plot is more than 1000m². T…
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
