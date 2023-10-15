UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
168
Rojales
155
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Almoradi
90
Calp
83
Benidorm
59
Altea
51
Benissa
40
el Campello
35
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
33
el Baix Vinalopo
27
Teulada
26
Alicante
25
Elx Elche
22
Mutxamel
18
Denia
16
Guardamar del Segura
15
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
11
Sant Joan d Alacant
9
Santa Pola
5
Show more
Show less
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
7
7
1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of Alica…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
5
6
1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
5
3
450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement
Denia, Spain
3
3
211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
€799,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
7
5
970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
6
6
739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
10
11
1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Rojales, Spain
4
3
306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
6
7
700 m²
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
450 m²
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
5
7
670 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
€2,78M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
560 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful, cozy Villa is located in a privileged place – elite and secured u…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
3
650 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
4
503 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
630 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
10
11
1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
610 m²
Beautiful villa in Alicante . The area of the house - 610 sq.m., the area of the plot - 200…
€3,09M
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
675 m²
Luxury villa in San Juan, Alicante . The area of the house - 675 sq.m., the area of the plo…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
650 m²
Stunning villa in Alicante . The area of the house - 650 sq.m., the area of the plot - 1850…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
236 m²
The charming villa is located in Spain's largest cottage town, Ciudad Quesada, Alicante. The…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
511 m²
Luxurious villa overlooking the sea in Alicante . The area of the house - 511 sq.m., the ar…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
6
283 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
1
250 m²
Beautiful villa in Alicante Area - 250 sq.m., the house is equipped with 4 rooms, 2 bathroo…
€890,000
Recommend
