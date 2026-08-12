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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
117
Benidorm
52
Alicante
16
la Marina Baixa
927
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103 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
3 Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante Located in Cumbre del S…
$3,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
3 Bedroom Sea View Villa with Infinity Pool in Benitachell Cumbre del Sol Located in Cumbre…
$2,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
6-Bedroom Luxury Detached Panoramic Sea View Villa in Alicante Spain Located in Cumbre del S…
$4,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,46M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, large garden, big terrace, basement, located in nice residen…
$902,738
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
A new housing development in Polop (Costa Blanca), With the delivery of the first houses thi…
$585,953
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent superior villa with modern design, large terraces, stunning sea views and infinity…
$2,20M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
New build villas, new release for sale! Located in Balcon de Finestrat, these properties off…
$640,721
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Impressive new-built villa with a private pool, large rooftop terrace and panoramic sea view…
$1,55M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Huge superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden and awesome sea view l…
$3,13M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$542,953
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with private roof-top terrace, garage, commune swimming pool and sports cou…
$533,543
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Modern Villas in Peaceful Hill Setting in Polop Costa Blanca Located in one …
$719,878
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Exceptional villa with private pool, and lush garden located within a luxury golf resort wit…
$972,420
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Villas with Scenic Views of the Sea and Mountains in Finestrat Discover these exquis…
$838,014
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Panoramic Sea-View Villa in Benitachell The villa is located in Benitachell…
$2,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
An ideal opportunity for those looking for a property with potential and high appreciation v…
$552,246
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Incredible opportunity! This new project in Finestrat offers luxury villas with delivery in …
$824,300
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and stunning panoramic views of t…
$942,339
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern villa with big roof terrace, community pool, tennis court and beautiful views of the …
$550,754
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium spacious villa with a private swimmig pool and individual garden, placed close to to…
$642,546
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 244 m²
4, 5 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Finestrat Sierra Cortina Locat…
$1,04M
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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