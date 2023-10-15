Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
Floor 4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Villa with a Modern Design and Mountain Views in Calpe This villa is located in Calpe…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar Modern bungalow-style detac…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa in Busot Alicante Costa Blanca The villa is in Busot, a town close to the coast…
€495,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
€440,000

