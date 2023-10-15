UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
168
Rojales
155
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Almoradi
90
Calp
83
Altea
51
Benissa
40
el Campello
35
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
33
el Baix Vinalopo
27
Teulada
26
Elx Elche
22
Mutxamel
18
Denia
16
San Fulgencio
14
la Nucia
13
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
11
Sant Joan d Alacant
9
Aspe
6
Santa Pola
5
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
397 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
535 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
6
400 m²
2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
5
4
163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
6
6
675 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
4
250 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
7
6
675 m²
4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
3
197 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
2
92 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
4
548 m²
2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
6
5
410 m²
3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
336 m²
Stylish Properties with Spacious Interiors and Exteriors in Dehesa de Campoamor Modern prope…
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
5
4
161 m²
2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
5
356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
8
568 m²
3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
4
321 m²
2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
5
237 m²
2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
5
559 m²
3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
5
4
464 m²
2/2
Spacious Detached House Close to the Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The luxury house is loca…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
5
550 m²
3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
5
4
548 m²
4/4
Luxe Villa with 4 Spacious Bedrooms and Panoramic Sea View in Benissa Alicante The villa is …
€2,60M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
6
6
692 m²
4/4
Sea View Villa with a Private Garden and Pool in Moraira This villa is located 5 minutes fro…
€2,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
4
429 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Close to Beaches and Amenities in Moraira Teulada This villa …
€2,89M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
7
7
896 m²
2/2
Detached Villa with a High Level of Privacy and Incredible Sea View in Moraira Teulada The l…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
300 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views Nearby the Beach in Benissa The villa is located in a calm…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
4
4
348 m²
1/2
3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in a Tranquil Area in Alicante This villa is located on the co…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
4
600 m²
2/2
Luxury Villa Nearby the Beach and Town Center of Moraira The villa is located in Moraira, a …
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5
3
156 m²
3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL