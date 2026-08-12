Seaview Villas for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Beach Villas in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
Torrevieja
117
Benidorm
52
Alicante
16
la Marina Baixa
927
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113 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Вилла с участком рядом с морем в Punta Prima (Orihuela Costa). Large luxury detached villa w…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
6-Bedroom Luxury Detached Panoramic Sea View Villa in Alicante Spain Located in Cumbre del S…
$4,95M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Luxury modern villa with spacious rooms, private pool, wonderful terrace and stunning panora…
$636,570
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas in an Exclusive Finestrat Enclave in Costa Blanca These villas are positione…
$3,35M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Detached villa in Dehesa de Campoamor. Detached villa with large garden, garage and private…
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Fantastic Beach-side Detached Villas Located in Alicante Discover these exquisi…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent superior villa with modern design, large terraces, stunning sea views and infinity…
$2,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 4
Scenic Ocean-View Detached Villas in La Nucia, Alicante Gracefully positioned in La Nucia, a…
$698,860
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Impressive new-built villa with a private pool, large rooftop terrace and panoramic sea view…
$1,55M
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Huge superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden and awesome sea view l…
$3,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$542,953
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsTotal area: 431 m2Built area: 150 m2Plot size: 390 m2Solarium: 83 m2,…
$1,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsBuilt area: 560 m2Useful area: 373 m2Plot size: 841 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
Large luxury modern villa with private pool, garden and panoramic views in a quite area surr…
$683,516
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa with huge rooftop terrace, beautiful sea view and private swimming pool loca…
$695,249
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Villas with Scenic Views of the Sea and Mountains in Finestrat Discover these exquis…
$838,014
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
Detached 5-Bedroom Beachside Villa with Pool in La Zenia La Zenia, one of the most sought-af…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished luxury villa with pool, terraces, lake view and large under built li…
$597,588
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Panoramic Sea-View Villa in Benitachell The villa is located in Benitachell…
$2,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Fantastic premium villa with private pool, large garden and wonderful terraces in a luxury r…
$647,157
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Huge luxury villa with private pool, large garden, souterrain level and wonderful terraces c…
$775,412
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and stunning panoramic views of t…
$942,339
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern villa with big roof terrace, community pool, tennis court and beautiful views of the …
$550,754
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsTotal area: 303 m2Built area: 122 m2Plot size: 424 m2Cellar: 48 m2.Pr…
$860,046
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 244 m²
4, 5 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Finestrat Sierra Cortina Locat…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 3
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and awesome sea view located clos…
$1,95M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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