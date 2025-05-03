Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
73
Benidorm
25
Alicante
17
la Marina Baixa
732
175 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 388 m2.Plot size: 1621 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, built area: 411 m2.Pr…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$638,138
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 133 m²
This beautiful villa perfectly combines the comfort of modern life with the charm of a quiet…
$474,216
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 404 m2.Private pool: 25 m2.New Build.There is…
$356,883
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 420 m²
A bright and exclusive luxury villa located in one of the most picturesque places on the Cos…
$4,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 354 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$520,626
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Spectacular home. Between Altea and Alfaz del Pi. Recently renovated with the best materials…
$439,213
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 677 m²
This luxury villa in La Nucia is a true wonder, set on a vast plot of 32,000 m2, surrounded …
$5,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Se vende Villa exclusiva en Benissa situada en primera línea del mar con su propia entrada a…
$2,28M
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 108 m²
Independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$255,321
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 112 m²
The villa is a cozy two-story chalet with a total building area of ​​112 m², located in the …
$307,879
Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
$539,759
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New individual villas in a privileged area of El Verger just 1.3 km from Les Deveses de Deni…
$215,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New 3 bedroom chalets with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, within walking distance of shops and …
$326,864
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
This impressive luxury villa in a privileged area of ​​Altea is a true masterpiece of archit…
$8,78M
Villa in Polop, Spain
Villa
Polop, Spain
Area 124 m²
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by Mount Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential offers you…
$573,577
Villa 2 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
It is located in a very quiet area of La Nucia, it is very sunny since it is south facing. T…
$488,014
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$703,039
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castalla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castalla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$325,371
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$380,377
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 396 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$533,307
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villa is characterized by it’s mediterranean style, so popular in our area. It has it’s stay…
$628,020
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 225 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$379,608
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Villa of new construction, it is realized with excellent material and finished high quality.…
$558,505
