Residential properties for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
583
Pilar de la Horadada
424
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
406
Rojales
378
Altea
362
Alicante
337
San Miguel de Salinas
302
Guardamar del Segura
277
11 693 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 145,000
For sale large apartment of 140 square meters. m. in the center of Torrevieja. 5 minutes fr…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom + garage + pantry. The apartment is 600 meters from the bea…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 82,000
Solar apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. Area 62 sq. M. m. The house has…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 80,000
Apartment 70 sq. M. m., furnished and equipped, ready for settlement. Consists of a living …
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 70,000
For sale apartment 59 sq. M. m. Maldonado Street, 49. 1 bathroom. Terrace to the east. P…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 86,000
Rhine River Street, 221. The apartment is in good condition, an area of 54 square meters. m…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 86,000
Apartment near the sea. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 71 sq. M. m. Terrace 6 sq. M. m. S…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Lomas de Cabo Roig, Res."Playa Golf I". Ground floor apartment with south-facing views. Ar…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 200,000
Nice apartment in a recent villa in Villamartin. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 106,000
Spacious sunny apartment of 70 square meters. m. The apartment is 600 meters from the beach…

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Real estate in Alicante: popular areas and their characteristics

Alicante is the center of the namesake province in Spain. The city is large and well-developed with good medicine and educational institutions. Residential property here is represented by a variety of options. That is why many immigrants entering country for permanent residency decide on this city.

What city area is preferable to buy property in Alicante

There are 9 districts in the city. The central El Centro is a historical part — dwelling stock here is old and consists mainly of low-rise buildings with several apartments. Despite the old communications and inconvenient layouts, the highest cost of apartments in Alicante is right here.

The other areas are located around the center and enable to buy property in Alicante for any purpose:

  • For living near the beach, Albufereta, Cabo las Huertas and Playa de San Juan will be a good option with their closed urbanizations of high-rise buildings. Here you can buy one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for permanent residency or a compact one-bedroom flat for short vacations.
  • The Alicante luxury real estate segment is perfectly represented in Garbinet and Pau areas: villas and townhouses with private swimming pools and adjusting outdoors areas.
  • Middle-class housing complexes are located in Benalua and San Blas — bedroom communities with a well-developed infrastructure. Prices for real estate here are considered to be the most affordable in Alicante.

The cheapest property in Alicante you may hunt for in Virgen del Remedio. It is good for obtaining a residence permit, but the conditions are far from being perfect: spacelessness, insanitary and shadowy characters.

