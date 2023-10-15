Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante

Pool Residential properties for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Orihuela
1251
la Marina Alta
620
Pilar de la Horadada
565
l Alacanti
546
Alicante
378
Benidorm
344
Guardamar del Segura
322
Rojales
322
Show more
271 property total found
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 207 m²
€1,33M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,00M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 156 m²
Located in a privileged and quiet area.5 double bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Fully equipped sep…
€449,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
An exceptional apartment with an individual character in an unrivaled place on the beach of …
€450,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Completely renovated in a modern style using high quality materials. The house has 3 bedroom…
€350,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Apartment in the best area of Playa de San Juan with sea views. Located in a beautiful locat…
€309,000
9 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
9 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 1 147 m²
The most exclusive villa in Alicante in the Cabo de las Huertas area. Near Playa De San Juan…
€3,30M
4 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Beautiful separate villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja. The area of the plot is …
€759,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the urbanization, built in 2003, 700 meters fro…
€306,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
New villa in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. This Mediter…
€369,900

Property types in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante

apartments
houses

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir