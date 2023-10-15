Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Guardamar del Segura
322
Rojales
322
l Alfas del Pi
318
Calp
291
el Baix Vinalopo
277
San Miguel de Salinas
271
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
244
Almoradi
199
2 255 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
€169,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€500,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€125,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
€132,450
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
5 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,969
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,969
5 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,20M
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€359,500
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,000
3 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€259,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€690,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€145,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900

