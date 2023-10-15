UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Guardamar del Segura
322
Rojales
322
l Alfas del Pi
318
Calp
291
el Baix Vinalopo
277
San Miguel de Salinas
271
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
244
Almoradi
199
Santa Pola
194
Altea
108
Elx Elche
83
el Campello
79
Denia
75
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
75
Benissa
57
Teulada
46
Sant Joan d Alacant
33
la Nucia
32
Mutxamel
30
San Fulgencio
28
86 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
325 m²
€1,13M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
5
650 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
3
149 m²
2
€185,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
114 m²
16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
6
350 m²
€750,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,00M
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
112 m²
13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
5
3
258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
199 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€415,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
122 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€475,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
122 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€495,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
169 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
173 m²
3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
144 m²
1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
133 m²
4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€459,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
84 m²
4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€399,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
234 m²
33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
190 m²
34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
129 m²
11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
105 m²
11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
245 m²
4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
128 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€278,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
3
2
142 m²
1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
128 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€267,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
3
2
96 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€199,000
Recommend
