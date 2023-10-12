UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese Region
Residential properties for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
302 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms near metro, with AirConditioning, with Airy
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2
1
100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
145 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
4
153 m²
3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
78 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
8
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
135 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3
1
130 m²
City of Corinth Sinikismos area, floor apartment of 130 sq.m. 2nd floor ( metached house - w…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Loutraki, Greece
2
2
76 m²
24/25
Apartment with a completely ready-made modern renovation! Equipped with furniture and applia…
€119,548
Recommend
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
5
2
118 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
6
2
140 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
3
304 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2
1
73 m²
4
A, Apartment 73 sq.m., 1 level, 4th floor, at residential area, year of construction 1973, r…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
5
2
130 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
42 m²
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
52 m²
1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2
1
76 m²
2
A, Apartment 76 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 1970, n…
€230,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
164 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3
1
127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
4
2
259 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
125 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
3
56 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
215 m²
2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3
235 m²
1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Recommend
