Townhouses for sale in Attica, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€900,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€660,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€693,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€480,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€240,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€475,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
3 room townhouse with city view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€720,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourth floo…
€600,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€470,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€515,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€585,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€185,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€850,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€520,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€230,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,03M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000

