Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 155 sq.m in Loutraki under construction. The townhouse is located…
$205,144
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/1
Three townhouses are under construction in the coastal area of Attica - Alepochori on the sh…
$227,938
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale townhouse area of 400 sq.m. located on a plot of 2,000 sq.m. The townhouse …
$421,685
Townhouse in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
$413,493
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$187,874
