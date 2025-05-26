Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 220 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The gro…
$740,798
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor -1/5
Townhouse for sale with an area of 275 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$661,020
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$678,433
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 5 levels. Semi-basement …
$605,371
