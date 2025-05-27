Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vilia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Vilia, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 155 sq.m in Loutraki under construction. The townhouse is located…
$205,144
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/1
Three townhouses are under construction in the coastal area of Attica - Alepochori on the sh…
$227,938
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale townhouse area of 400 sq.m. located on a plot of 2,000 sq.m. The townhouse …
$421,685
Townhouse in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
$413,493
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
$293,722
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$187,874
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vilia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
