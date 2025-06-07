Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ilioupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious bunk apartment for sale in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious southern suburbs o…
$518,543
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a chic townhouse in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious southern suburbs of Ath…
$528,167
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale townhouse area of 320 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$967,547
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$952,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$427,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$276,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale townhouse area of 170 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$956,164
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/6
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 square meters in Athens under construction. The townh…
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$876,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go