Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
