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Seaview Houses for Sale in Poland

;
Masovian Voivodeship
294
Greater Poland Voivodeship
207
Warsaw
203
Łódź Voivodeship
111
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7 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Wiazowna, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wiazowna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
A 155 m² house for sale in Wiązowna, just 5 km from Warsaw. Spacious, functional, and move-i…
$437,157
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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7 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
7 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the last row of buildings, bordering directly on the Kabacki Forest.…
$3,84M
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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4 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
4 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Middle segment for sale - Białołęka, Brzeziny Street. A modern, functional middle segment wi…
$527,238
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes for sale in the modern Miłosna residential development in Majdan. These 99-square-met…
$264,679
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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7 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
7 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Gaia Park Housing Estate – a place where nature sets the pace. Konstancin-Jeziorna is a par…
$1,07M
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Mysiadlo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes inspired by light, harmony, and nature Zielone Mysiadło is a modern neighborhood of s…
$344,427
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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7 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
7 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERN VILLA IN THE HEART OF OLD MOKOTÓW Spacious villa | Unique space | Exclusive interior…
$4,21M
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Property types in Poland

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
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