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Houses for sale in Chodziez, Poland

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3 properties total found
House in Chodziez, Poland
House
Chodziez, Poland
Area 258 m²
ONLY IN OUR OFFICE – A free-standing house with photovoltaics, air conditioning and high pot…
$224,690
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Chodziez, Poland
House
Chodziez, Poland
Area 106 m²
Home for sale – Walking
$235,263
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Chodziez, Poland
House
Chodziez, Poland
Area 210 m²
SALE RATE – HOUSE IN THE BIBLE BUILDING, COME
$131,380
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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