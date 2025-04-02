Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Zaniemysl
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Zaniemysl, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zaniemysl, Poland
House
Zaniemysl, Poland
Area 182 m²
Are you looking for a place where you can find peace and harmony away from the city noise? Y…
$330,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Zaniemysl, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes