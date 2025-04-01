Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Rogozno
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Rogozno, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Rogozno, Poland
House
Rogozno, Poland
Area 477 m²
Are you looking for real estate for private, service or investment purposes in Rogoznica? I …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Rogozno, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes