Monthly rent of shops in Poland

8 properties total found
Shop 200 m² in Lodz, Poland
Shop 200 m²
Lodz, Poland
Area 200 m²
? Modern office space for rent – ideal for school, law firm or accounting office! ?
$3,292
per month
Shop 377 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 377 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 377 m²
Attractive storage space for rent
$2,681
per month
Shop 197 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 197 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 197 m²
FOR LEASE WAREHOUSE AND WORKSHOP FACILITY:
$869
per month
Shop 89 m² in Lubon, Poland
Shop 89 m²
Lubon, Poland
Area 89 m²
To rent warehouse area with office in Lubon at ul. Kołłątaj. The free-standing property is l…
$790
per month
Shop 100 m² in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Shop 100 m²
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 100 m²
For rent HALL - WAREHOUSE - OFFICES - Czyżyny HALL: – with an area of ​​101.68 m2 – second …
Price on request
Shop 3 690 m² in Krakow, Poland
Shop 3 690 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 3 690 m²
for rent a production and warehouse hall with a social and office part located at ul. Marian…
$18,516
per month
Shop 100 m² in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Shop 100 m²
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 100 m²
Hall for rent - Czyżyny HALL: - Available storage space on the ground floor with an area of…
$926
per month
Shop 380 m² in Przezmierowo, Poland
Shop 380 m²
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 380 m²
Conveniently located hall with office in Transfiguration. In the immediate vicinity of many …
$2,107
per month
