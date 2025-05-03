Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
38
Warsaw
38
Łódź Voivodeship
15
Lodz
12
61 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
SPACIOUS studio with a separated bedroom and loggia, Kolejowa, 19th District, Wola, Warsaw S…
$1,255
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Studio apartment with a private terrace on the building’s top floor in a recently built, pri…
$740
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a one -room studio apartment with an…
$922
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For rent a studio flat located at Gościeradowska 1A Street in Warsaw (Praga Północ district)…
$713
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​20 m2, located in a tenement house, on the 1st…
$542
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$725
per month
Studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$660
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
We present new, finished to a high standard, studio apartment for rent in the new renovated …
$476
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Modern Studio for Rent – Next to Metro Pola Mokotowskie – Location: Batorego Street, Near Me…
$647
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio with an area of ​​35m2 with a bed in the CE…
$581
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​26 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$502
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A studio apartment for rent with an area of 28 m2, located on the 1st floor with balcony. Th…
$925
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Brand new studio apartment with entresol with real bed. Lwowska Street, CITY CENTER, Warsaw.…
$819
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment
Lodz, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$430
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
BIG studio 33m2 with separate kitchen and loggia, street Karolkowa, Wola, Warsaw – 10 min wa…
$925
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Modern, cozy studio Lwowska Street- CITY CENTER, Warsaw Fully furnished and equipped studi…
$740
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Comfortable and modern studio apartment, with an area of 30,90m2, on the 4 floor, located in…
$940
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$575
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Bright Studio apartment with an area of 32 m², located on the fourth floor of a 2022 apartme…
$1,221
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$900
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​22 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$581
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$490
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
For rent – freshly renovated and comfortable studio with full size bed at Siewierska Street,…
$898
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Small studio close to Medical University, street Racławicka 142, Ochota, Warsaw available fr…
$713
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Brand new living compound (2023) next to Marina Mokotów. Studio Apartment for rent (23,63 m2…
$845
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​26 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$555
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
MODERN studio + balcony at street Bluszczańska, Mokotów, Warsaw address: Bluszczańska 69 siz…
$925
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A spacious and very bright studio after a general renovation with a kitchenette and a bathro…
$964
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Studio apartment with a private terrace on the building’s top floor in a recently built apa…
$737
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Area 65 m²
space for any activity - yoga studio, pilates - any arrangement over 65 m2 Representative t…
$1,580
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

