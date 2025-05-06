Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
20
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
113
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
34
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
30
112 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$939,369
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,81M
1 room Cottage in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owne…
$473,053
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 2…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 117 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$355,467
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$823,781
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$361,109
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,25M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
$1,98M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$380,966
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,00M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$146,701
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. The own…
$574,059
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$553,184
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Doliana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$292,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$333,998
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$454,028
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 318 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$615,092
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one shower W…
$1,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,05M
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 bedr…
$1,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$626,246
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$574,059
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
$386,185
1 room Cottage in Lakones, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 210 sq.m cottage under construction in the village of Lacones in the northwest o…
$257,036
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$448,810
1 room Cottage in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loukerata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
$94,992
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$793,245
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$281,811
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

