Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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13 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 474 m²
For sale 6-storey house of 474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 295 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 385 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 193 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 193 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
The property is developed on three levels, with a ground floor area of 86 square meters, inc…
$785,171
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 storer…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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