Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

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7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 510 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Velo Kokkoni village in Korinth, maisonette of 160sq.m. on a plot of 190 sq.m. excellent con…
$244,727
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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