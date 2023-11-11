Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Velos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€205,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Velo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Velo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€175,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Grain, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€900,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€270,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir